The 27th edition of Evenings on Campus will kick off today at 9pm at the University of Malta’s Msida campus with a talk by Horatio Caesar Roger Vella from Malta Classics Association, entitled ‘Those Sacred Numbers’.

Under a full moon, Vella will explain how the moon phases programme our civil, religious and sexual activities, and how they became sacred.

On Saturday and Sunday, at 8pm, there will be a performance of four plays in Maltese, entitled Serata b’4 – L-infern jista’ jistenna by Ġorġ Peresso, Inkisritlu l-ponta by Lino Grech, It-tieġ ta’ Karmen Abdilla by Charles Clews and Il-Mandraġġara by Ġużè Chetcuti.

The plays will be performed by third-year Freespirit Acting students under the direction of Dominic Said and Anthony Ellul.

Vella’s talk ‘Those Sacred Numbers’ will be delivered in English today at 9pm at the University of Malta’s Msida campus. It is recommended to audiences aged 16+. Admission is free but a donation for the RIDT will be collected.

Serata b’4 will be performed in Maltese at the University’s Valletta Campus Theatre (ex-MITP) on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm. It is recommended for audiences aged 16+. For bookings, visit ticketline.com.mt.

The venues are accessible to wheelchair users. Free parking is available at the University car parks. This year’s edition is supported by APS Bank. The Evenings on Campus programme runs until August 11, and a final event will be held on September 14. For the full programme of events, visit www.um.edu.mt/eveningsoncampus.