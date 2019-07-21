The 27th edition of Evenings on Campus, which runs till next Sunday, with a final event on September 14, offers a varied programme for a wide spectrum of the public.

This year’s programme includes a blend of drama, dance, literature, culture, cinema and talks. “We strive to be different from mainstream cultural acti­vity and we rely on people’s support to keep this event going. So, whether you are interested in learning something new, looking forward to a good laugh or simply seeking to spend an enjoyable evening in the company of like-minded individuals, Evenings on Campus should be on top of your agenda,” said Koperattiva Kulturali Universitarja president Pierre Cassar.

Some of the events, including talks on the relevance of the full moon and the science of whisky, as well as theshort films evening, are free. However, those attending are encouraged to make a donation to the Research, Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT) of the University of Malta.

Upcoming events

Tuesday at 8pm at the Msida Campus: Science of Whiskey: Malta Café Scientifique, on the most complex drink from the simplest distillation process. One will learn how whisky comes in all colours and tastes, from a dark ruby to a pale gold.

Saturday and next Sunday at 9pm at the Msida Campus: My Good Friend Steve – One Punch Productions. In this theatrical piece Jake finds himself a roommate called Steve. He is a roommate few would want, as Steve also happens to be the grim reaper. For bookings, visit ticketline.com.mt.

September 14 at 8pm at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, Msida Campus: StorjaKanta: Il-Prova. A Maltese literary evening with Corazon Mizzi, Trevor Zahra and Joseph Galea.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/eveningsoncampus/ and researchtrustmalta.eu.