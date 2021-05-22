A petition calling on the health authorities to set a timeline for the reopening of the entertainment industry received over 4,510 signatures in the past 24 hours.

The petition was announced on Friday by producer Joven Grech, better known by his stage name Tenisha.

It was published after Times of Malta reported that according to new guidelines by the health authorities, DJs will not be allowed to perform at restaurants, hotels or lidos, despite Covid-19 restrictions being eased further on Monday. The authorities fear loud music will lead people to get closer together to make themselves heard, risking further spread of the virus.

Catering establishments will be allowed to open until midnight from Monday but DJs will not be allowed to perform, even if diners are seated in small groups.

“As we enter a new phase, with Malta just weeks away from successfully vaccinating the whole adult population, we are disappointed that we are once again being denied the liberty to protect our livelihoods and get back to work,” the petition reads.

Grech said that other countries, such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Spain, had successful trialled entertainment events, showing such events could be restarted safely.

“We are calling on the public health authorities and the government to explore all possibilities for the safe and successful reopening of the entertainment industry, just as it did with all other sectors of the economy.”

The petition is calling for a timeline for the lifting of restrictions, with limits on capacity gradually eased over several weeks, starting from July 1, allowing for organisers to plan accordingly.

“We are open to discussing methods of entry to events with the health authorities such as by only accepting fully-vaccinated guests, especially now that vaccinations for the 16-30 age brackets have commenced,” Grech said.

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association has also called for clarity on the future of arts and entertainment events. In a Facebook post, MEIA said that another quiet summer will lead to further unemployment and loss of business which will have a lasting negative effect on Malta’s art and entertainment scene.