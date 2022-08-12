An events logistics company that upset customers by not refunding them any unredeemed credit they accrued has had a change of heart.

Barcode said that it would be refunding any unredeemed credit of more than €1 for a limited period.

The company provided RFID cards for use at various festivals and events across Malta, ranging from the Farsons Beer Festival to Isle of MTV.

To purchase drinks at these events, customers had to buy a Barcode card and top it up with money. Customers could not opt to pay using cash or cards.

These RFID cards could be used at other events using the Barcode payment system.

But the company attracted vociferous complaints from customers due to its ‘no refunds’ policy, meaning customers who did not use up all their card balance were left out of pocket.

Customers asked why events organisers could not have just allowed payments using contactless debit and credit cards, rather than introduce the RFID system.

On Thursday, Barcode said that following complaints and “as a gesture of goodwill” it would be allowing customers to obtain refunds of unredeemed credit through an online platform.

“We would like to clarify that Barcode operated within the full remits of the law, installed clear signage of our terms of services and even uploaded instruction videos to our website for maximum clarity,” Barcode said.

“However, we hear all those who might be in some way dissatisfied with how events tuned out and we consider this a learning curve for us too.”

Barcode will be refunding unredeemed tokens of over €1 from the following events:

Food Festival (Pjazza, Xewkija): Gozo 9-10 th August 2022

August 2022 Farsons Beer Festival (Ta Qali, National Park): 28 th July – 6 th August 2022

July – 6 August 2022 Isle of MTV (Fossos, Floriana)19 th July 2022

July 2022 Food Festival (Pjazza Tritoni, Valletta) 13-17 July 2022 - Malta

International Wine Festival (Argotti Gardens, Floriana): 23rd – 26th June 2022.

To claim a refund, users must log in to the online portal between Saturday, August 13 at midnight and Friday, August 19 at 11pm.

Refunds will be sent via bank transfer by Thursday, September 1, 2022.

For further assistance, email help@tixify.com