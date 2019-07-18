db Group has launched Eventful, the newest addition to its ever-growing list of brands.

Eventful has been created to focus on the entire events function of the group outlets, namely of the group’s two all-inclusive hotels – db Seabank Resort & Spa in Mellieħa and db San Antonio Hotel & Spa – Adeera Beach Complex in Mellieħa with its three outlets – Blu Beach Club, Amami and Westreme – along with Nine Lives in Buġibba and Hard Rock Café restaurants in St Julian’s and at the Valletta Waterfront.

Backed by a solid team of passionate experts in hospitality, event management and planning and logistics with ample years of experience, Eventful was created with the aim of removing the anxiety associated with creating a successful event.

More specifically, Eventful is set to assist in selecting the right venue, food, beverages and entertainment for one’s needs, with a wide range of services that will ensure that events can be planned and tackled under one roof in every step of the way, from the initial concept to realisation.

The team can help realise a dream wedding with innovative, out-of-the-box ideas and tailor-made solutions that would make one’s dream wedding stand out.

Boasting a variety of venues, from indoor to outdoor locations with multiple capabilities, Eventful has a wide range of restaurants, clubs, hotel and resort facilities to suit everyone’s needs. It has hit the ground running and launched its festive celebrations programme for this Christmas and New Year festivities with all-inclusive buffets, stand-up receptions and set menus in all properties.

One can contact the team at Eventful via e-mail makeit@eventful.mt, by calling 2289 1827, or by visiting the brand new website on eventfulmalta.com.