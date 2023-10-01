The Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) is hosting its annual fundraising dinner at Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar on October 14.

Patrons will enjoy a three-course meal and music by violinist Yaryna Pavlyk, the Warren Galea jazz trio and DJ Federico Peltretti. Additional fundraising activities will be held throughout the evening.

The net proceeds will support MOAS’ global humanitarian projects which focus on resilience building and assisting communities in crisis in Malta, Bangladesh, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and more.

For more information and booking, click here. Also look up the event’s Facebook page.