On Friday, September 29, Ta’ Qali National Park (Picnic Area) will be transformed into a space for the promotion of food, health and sports aimed at encouraging the public to live a healthier and more sustainable life.

In collaboration with WasteServ and Project Green, the Sustainable Development Directorate is inviting the public to an evening of sports and educational activities for everyone.

The event, named Lejla fil-Park, kicks off at 6pm and is free of charge.

The programme is varied and those present will have the opportunity to meet representatives of sports organisations such as the Malta Special Olympics Committee, the Malta Football Association, Malta Cricket, Badminton Malta and the Malta Association of Taekwondo.

Representatives from the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate will provide information on how to live a healthy life and the type of balanced diet one can eat.

In addition, entities such as WasteServ, Project Green, the Energy and Water Agency and Ambjent Malta will be providing information and organising activities related to the environment, sustainability and climate change, among others.

Apart from exhibitions of sports talent, there will also be a fitness session, games for children, crafts and sports activities, as well as a performance from the Żabbar Scout Group and the Tama Tnabar Association.

The event is being organised by the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise as part of the European Sustainable Development Week 2023.

This year’s theme is ‘Sustainability starts With Us’. The activities are aimed at promoting and raising awareness on sustainable development and the related sustainable development goals (SDGs).

For more information, visit the Sustainable Development Directorate’s website: sustainabledevelopment.gov.mt or follow Sustainable Development’s Facebook page.