February brings more events to the Music & More at the Jesuits series – a cultural programme at the restored Oratory of the Immaculate Conception, adjacent to the Jesuits’ church in Valletta.

The first event will be on February 9 at 7pm, the eve of a public holiday, where Joan Abela will present a public lecture on the actions and duties of Maltese corsairs operating in the Levant during the 16th and 17th centuries.

Researcher and historian Joan Abela

She will put particular focus on the functioning of the corso from the perspective of notarial acts and litigation cases held at the Tribunale degli Armamenti.

Abela is a well-known researcher and historian who has done sterling work on Malta’s notarial archives.

On February 23 at 7.30pm, soprano Marvic Baldacchino, accompanied by pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia, will give a recital of rarely heard Italian art-song from the 18th to the 20th centuries.

The recital brings a romantic touch to the Music & More series, as love is seen through the different seasons of life. The recital includes works by Puccini, Rossini, Bellini, Scarlatti and others.

Soprano Marvic Baldacchino

The organisers would also like to remind followers that the main church will continue to offer liturgical services as usual.

Entrance to all events is free but a donation towards the JCF cultural projects is appreciated. Entrance to the oratory is from Archbishop Street. Follow The Jesuits’ Church Foundation on Facebook for more information.