The Music & More at the Jesuits series is presenting a more reflective cultural programme during the Lenten season, with all events being held at the newly restored Oratory of the Immacolata, adjacent to the Jesuits’ church in Valletta.

The first event will be on March 18 at 7.30pm, with Mysteria Dolorosa: A Musical Meditation for Lent.

Soprano Rosabelle Bianchi, accompanied by Romina Morrow on the organ, will present a musical programme that reflects on the five sorrowful mysteries of the rosary.

On March 23 at 7pm, audiences are invited to attend an event with Maltese author Fra Gioele Galea for B’Għajnejna ’l Isfel ’l Isfel – a literary meditation for Lent. Fra Gioele will be reading from his own works as he ponders on the nature of faith, God and redemption.

The last event for March will be on March 25 at 7.30pm, with Mysteria Gaudiosa: The Official Inauguration of the Oratory of the Immacolata.

Soprano Dorothy Baldacchino and mezzo-soprano Clare Ghigo, accompanied by Maria-Elena Farrugia on the organ, will present a musical programme that reflects on the five joyful mysteries of the rosary.

The occasion will mark the official inauguration for the restored oratory.

Entrance to all events is free, but a donation towards the JCF cultural projects is appreciated. Entrance to the oratory is from Archbishop Street.