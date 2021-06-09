Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, together with the clergy and the religious, will take part in an hour of prayer and adoration at Fontana parish church on Friday, at 5pm, to celebrate the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. He will then lead a pontifical concelebrated Mass at 6.30pm, followed by the singing of the Te Deum and Eucharistic benediction.

On Friday, Masses will be said at 6am, 7, 8 and 11.30am, and at noon, 6.30pm and 9pm. An hour of prayer will be organised by the Legion of Mary at 9.30am, while the Catholic Action Movement will hold an hour of prayer at 10.30am.

Holy rosary will be recited at 6pm. A Mass will be said at 9pm. The Chorus Urbanus choir, under the direction of Mro John Galea, will take part. Malta and Gozo will today join the rest of the world in a World Day of Prayer for the Sanctification of Priests that takes place every year on the solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary will be celebarted on Saturday. Rosary will be recited at 6.30pm, followed by Eucharistic benediction. To mark 100 years of the Legion of Mary, Mgr Rużar Borg will celebrate a thanksgiving Mass at 7pm.

Bishop Anton Teuma will concelebate Mass on Sunday at 10.30am, during which the Sacrament of Confirmation will be administered. The Chorus Urbanus choir will take part. Celebrations will end with a prayer session, Be Generous, for youths and adolescents of the parish led by Fr Joseph Attard at 7.30pm.