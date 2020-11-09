Disruptive events and media platform iGaming NEXT has welcomed three new equity holders, with Tim Heath’s Venture Capital fund, Yolo Investments, as well as industry veterans Robin Eirik Reed and Lahcene Merzoug assuming holdings in the quickly expanding company.

The new funding will power the next stage of iGaming NEXT, which has established itself as a modern alternative on the iGaming events circuit. Its content-driven 2019 event hosted in Malta, attended by more than 1,200 delegates, focused upon providing world-class learning opportunities.

It will host a flagship digital version of the conference between November 10-12, with more than 5,000 delegates expected to attend and keynote speakers including Jason Ader and Todd Haushalter.

iGaming NEXT has also expanded into the media sector, hosting what has already become the iGaming industry’s most popular podcast. The support of the new equity holders will help iGaming NEXT transition into the next phase of its growth, solidify its brand as industry thought leaders, expand its team and launch additional products.

iGaming NEXT co-founder and managing director Pierre Lindh said: “Attracting support from Yolo Investments, Robin Reed and Lahcene Merzoug underlines how far iGaming NEXT has come in a short space of time, and how much potential there is in this project.

“We felt there was a lot of room for improvement compared to the current iGaming events offering, and found many in the industry shared our view. We’ve committed to producing more professional, content-led events which better serve the needs of a modern, multi-billion euro global industry. We are confident the support and expertise of our new investors will allow us to deliver upon this.”

Yolo Investments GP Tim Heath added: “During what has been a very challenging year for the events business, we’ve been hugely impressed by the progress of iGaming NEXT. Its forward-thinking approach is delivering intelligent discourse and thought leadership around our industry across multiple channels. We look forward to working with the team to ensure its continued success.”

Industry veteran and iGaming IDOL Hall of Famer Robin Eirik Reed added: “In NEXT we're empowering the industry by gathering the most forward thinking and inspiring minds and ideas together, to be shared for the benefit of all. I've always believed in openness and connectivity being the key values to making the industry more innovative, sustainable and consumer friendly and as such I am delighted to take part in NEXT.”

Lahcene Merzoug, investor, finished by saying “iGaming NEXT brings people together through events and digital channels. Everyone in our industry can now learn and be inspired directly from the most prominent thought-leaders in our sector.

"I have followed iGaming NEXTs development from the start and am glad to now be a part of this journey. NEXTs team has continued to impress me with their accomplishments, not least how they overcame the challenges during COVID and used their unique skills and talents to become a leading player within our industry.”