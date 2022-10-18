Veteran player Dorianne Theuma continued to reach more milestones in her decorating career after netting her 400th goal in domestic competitions.

Theuma, who is once again featuring for Swieqi United this season, proved to be The Owls’ hero in their league opener against defending champions Birkirkara.

A trademark long-range shot was enough to beat Birkirkara’s goalkeeper Janice Xuereb and earn Swieqi a hard-fought 1-1 draw on her 418th game at club level in Maltese football.

