Cristiano Ronaldo scored the day after turning 36 as Juventus overtook rivals Roma to go third in Serie A on Saturday with a 2-0 win over the capital side.
Juventus move five points behind leaders Inter, who beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday, with AC Milan in second place one-point off top spot before hosting struggling Crotone on Sunday.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us