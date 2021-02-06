Cristiano Ronaldo scored the day after turning 36 as Juventus overtook rivals Roma to go third in Serie A on Saturday with a 2-0 win over the capital side.

Juventus move five points behind leaders Inter, who beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday, with AC Milan in second place one-point off top spot before hosting struggling Crotone on Sunday.

