EV powertrain specialist Everrati has released a new flagship electric Porsche 911.

Revealed today, the model is based upon a fully restored 1991 Porsche 911 964. However, a range of carbon fibre elements help to drive down the car’s weight, while the electric powertrain delivers a range of more than 150 miles between charges and a 0-60mph time of under four seconds.

Evverati sources an accident-free example of a Porsche 911 to commence the restoration and modification. Each car is disassembled back to its bare chassis, with the bodywork, powertrain and interior all removed.

