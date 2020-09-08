Everton completed their midfield rebuild with the signing of Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford for a reported £20 million ($26 million) on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year deal, with the Toffees having the option of a fourth season.

Doucoure becomes the third midfielder to sign for Carlo Ancleotti’s men in the past week after the arrivals of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and Brazil’s Allan from Napoli.

