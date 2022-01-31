Everton on Monday appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal with the task of keeping the Toffees in the Premier League.

Lampard has been out of the game since being sacked as Chelsea boss a little over a year ago.

The former England international will take charge for the first time on Saturday when Everton host Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started,” said Lampard.

