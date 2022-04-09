Everton beat Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday to boost their Premier League survival hopes and deal a blow to United’s chances of finishing in the top four.
Victory at Goodison Park, courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s first-half deflected effort, lifts Frank Lampard’s team four points clear of the bottom three having played a game more than 18th-placed Burnley.
But United’s season is in danger of imploding – they remain three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham having played a game extra and look increasingly unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo returned after missing last week’s 1-1 draw with Leicester, along with out-of-form fellow forward Marcus Rashford.
