Everton crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Brighton as pressure mounted on boss Rafael Benitez, while troubled Chelsea dropped Romelu Lukaku ahead of their crucial clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Benitez’s side were booed off at Goodison Park after their dismal run extended to just one win in their last 12 league games.

Everton sit eight points above the relegation zone and Benitez will know results must improve quickly if he is to avoid increased talk of the sack.

