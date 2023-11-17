Everton have been docked 10 points after breaching Premier League financial rules, the English top flight announced on Friday.

The league referred Everton to an independent commission in March for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs).

Clubs are allowed to lose a maximum £105 million ($130 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

The punishment, the biggest sporting sanction in the competition’s history, leaves Everton 19th in the table.

The Premier League said in a statement: “The club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2021/22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

