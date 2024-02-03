Premier League strugglers Everton salvaged a 2-2 draw with Tottenham thanks to Jarrad Branthwaite's last-gasp equaliser, while Aston Villa moved into fourth place with a 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United on Saturday.

Former Everton striker Richarlison had scored just one league goal for Tottenham between August 2022 and December 2023.

But he has now struck nine times in Tottenham's last eight league games after putting the visitors ahead in the fourth minute and restoring their lead with a superb strike from the edge of the area in the 41st minute.

However, Everton rallied after a poor start and their tactic to target Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario from corners paid off with a 30th-minute equaliser.

