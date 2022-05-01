Everton kept alive their hopes of Premier League survival by shocking Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday, as Arsenal maintained their two-point lead over Tottenham in the battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Arsenal were 2-1 winners at West Ham to move back above Spurs, who earlier beat Leicester 3-1 thanks to a Son Heung-min double.
Everton’s huge win at a raucous Goodison Park means Frank Lampard’s side are just two points from safety and have a game in hand to come over Leeds and Burnley.
