Everton face a 12-point deduction after an investigation into alleged breaches of financial rules by the Premier League club, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph said Premier League chiefs have asked an independent commission to impose the severe sanction, which would be the largest points penalty in the history of the competition.

Losing 12 points would leave Everton on minus-five points at the bottom of this season’s table.

More details on SportsDesk.