An Everton fan who drove to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees was given a moment to remember as he was brought on to take a penalty during the Toffees pre-season friendly win over Dynamo Kiev.

Paul Stratton used his time off from working for Liverpool Council to travel to Poland and hand out supplies to people fleeing the war.

The former policeman was given instructions on the touchline by manager Frank Lampard before striding on to the pitch in full Everton kit to take the penalty at the end of the game.

Stratton tucked away his spot-kick in front of the Gwladys Street End and celebrated wildly in front of the fans behind the goal.

Ukrainian international Vitaliy Mykolenko captained Everton against his former club in an emotional night at Goodison Park with around 2,000 Ukrainian refugees in attendance.

