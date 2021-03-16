Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been ruled out of England’s three upcoming World Cup qualifiers through injury.
England’s established number one was forced off just before half-time of Saturday’s surprise 2-1 Premier League defeat to Burnley.
Pickford underwent a scan on Monday and Everton have now confirmed he will miss this month’s international triple-header “after sustaining an injury to his oblique abdominal muscle”.
