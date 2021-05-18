Carlo Ancelotti says Everton “are going to change next season”, beginning with turning round their dreadful home form having lost nine times at Goodison Park this term.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by bottom-placed Sheffield United summed up their home woes which all but ended their hopes of qualifying for European competition next season.

They probably need to win their remaining two matches to have a chance, one of which is away to champions Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Everton are eighth, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham with a vastly inferior goal difference.

