Everton insist Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez could have played at the Copa America after he was left out due to concerns over his fitness.

Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda axed James for the forthcoming tournament after the Everton star’s apparent slow recovery from a calf injury.

At a press conference in Colombia, Rueda said the decision had been taken after assessing his medical report which included information provided by Everton.

But Everton’s medical director Danny Donachie said the 29-year-old left Merseyside last weekend with the recommendation he sat out World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Argentina in order to be fit for the Copa America.

