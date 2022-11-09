Everton's long wait to win a trophy will not end with the League Cup after Frank Lampard's men were well beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth on Tuesday, as Brentford bowed out on penalties to League Two Gillingham.

In the first of two meetings between the clubs in five days, Bournemouth got the better of two much-changed sides as Jamal Lowe, Junior Stanislas, Emiliano Marcondes and Jaidon Anthony struck on the south coast.

Demarai Gray briefly gave the Toffees hope when he reduced the arrears to 2-1 early in the second half.

But Everton have now won just once in their last seven games with the FA Cup their only hope of ending a 28-year drought without silverware.

Brentford suffered the biggest shock of the night despite taking a third-minute lead through England World Cup hopeful Ivan Toney.

Click here for full story