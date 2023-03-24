Everton have been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the Premier League’s financial rules, it was announced Friday.

A statement from the English top flight said: “The Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules by Everton Football Club to a commission.”

The alleged breach is for the period ending with the 2021/22 season.

