Everton have been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the Premier League’s financial rules, it was announced Friday.
A statement from the English top flight said: “The Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules by Everton Football Club to a commission.”
The alleged breach is for the period ending with the 2021/22 season.
