Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has insisted the Premier League club is not for sale after talks with a consortium looking to take over at Goodison Park.

Former Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon was the frontman of a group that entered into exclusive negotiations to purchase Everton.

The consortium, bankrolled by real estate tycoon Maciek Kaminski and mining magnate John Thornton, had reportedly hoped to complete a £500 million ($591 million) deal for Everton.

But, in a message on Everton’s website on Thursday, Moshiri said that any new investment would only be a minority stake.

“There has been much talk of investment in our football club recently - even takeovers - but I want to clarify that there is no ‘for sale’ sign currently hanging outside Everton Football Club,” Moshiri said.

