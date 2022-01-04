Everton have signed right-back Nathan Patterson from Scottish champions Rangers on a five-and-a-half-year deal, the English Premier League club announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Scotland international, who has joined for an undisclosed fee, is the Merseysiders’ second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival at Goodison Park of Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv.

Patterson, who came through the Rangers academy, only made his senior debut in January 2020 and has been signed by Everton following just 15 starts for the Glasgow giants.

