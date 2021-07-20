Everton have signed former England winger Andros Townsend on a two-year deal, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.

Townsend, 30, was a free agent after his contract with Crystal Palace expired at the end of last season.

The move to Merseyside will see Townsend linking up again with new Toffees manager Rafael Benitez, having played under the Spaniard at Newcastle.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta