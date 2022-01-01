Everton have completed the signing of Ukraine international defender Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev for a reported fee of £18 million ($24 million).

The 22-year-old left-back, who has won 21 caps for his country, has signed a four-year deal keeping him at Goodison Park until June 2026.

Mykolenko told Everton TV: “I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.

“I am 22 but I don’t feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player.”

