Everton will remain based at Goodison Park for an additional season, with competitive matches at their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium delayed until the 2025/26 campaign.

The Premier League club said the decision to put back the date of their move across Liverpool was due solely to wanting to avoid the difficulties of uprooting themselves mid-season rather than because of concerns regarding the building schedule.

“Firstly, and to be absolutely clear, our decision to not move in mid-season is not because of a construction delay,” said Everton interim chief executive Colin Chong.

