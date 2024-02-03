Jarrad Branthwaite’s 94th-minute equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Everton against Tottenham that dragged the Toffees out of the relegation zone on Saturday.

Richarlison’s double on his return to Goodison Park looked set to take Spurs level on points with third-placed Arsenal.

But Ange Postecoglou’s men were denied at the death as Branthwaite met a free-kick at the far post to boost Everton’s chances of survival.

Tottenham remain in fourth but could be leapfrogged by Aston Villa, when they travel to Sheffield United later on Saturday.

