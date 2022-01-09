Leicester’s match away to Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday has been postponed for the second time after Covid-19 cases and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups left the Foxes unable to field a team.
Despite beating Watford 4-1 on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup — a competition in which different rules apply — Leicester said they were short of players for the game at Goodison Park.
In a statement issued after the Premier League board postponed the match, Leicester said Sunday: “The decision came after the football club confirmed that it had an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.
