Everton forward Bernard has revealed he has worked with a psychologist for the past year after suffering a “scary” anxiety attack.

Bernard got help after being concerned by a number of symptoms, including blurred vision.

After the treatment, the Brazilian now feels confident enough to go public about his mental health issues.

“I’ve been having therapy for the past year, I see a psychologist,” he told Everton’s website on Saturday.

“It’s not something I previously stigmatised, but I never thought I would require this type of treatment.

“I had an anxiety attack a year ago, the psychologist really helped with this, the other professionals involved helped me a lot as well.

“The person I’ve opened up to about everything has been my psychologist and, a lot of the time, I feel embarrassed to talk about certain things.

“There were different symptoms, I had blurred vision, I’m a bit uncomfortable talking about it as it was a difficult situation, but I’m happy I’ve got through it.

“I think it’s only people who have been through such an attack who really understand the intensity, the way it manifests itself and how difficult it is.

“Also, how scary it is, as it’s so unexpected, you know?

“I sought help as I genuinely needed it. I’m stronger in all areas and have become a better person, more positive and more confident.”

Because of his experiences, Bernard, 27, has become an advocate of Everton’s People’s Place, a proposed mental health facility close to Goodison Park, which was granted planning permission in May.

“It’s not possible to identify exactly what happened and why but today, after one year of treatment. I can really see how much I’ve matured, how much of a better person I am,” Bernard said.

“Today I feel grateful and happier for having gone through this. I’m even grateful for the difficulties and problems we face in life, as they make us better people.”