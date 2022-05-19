Everton secured their Premier League status thanks to a thrilling second half comeback from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in front of a cacophonous Goodison Park crowd.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s diving header five minutes from time sparked chaotic scenes as home supporters flooded onto the field in relief at extending the Toffees’ 68-year stay in the English top flight.

Only victory was good enough for Frank Lampard’s men to not be fretting going into the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

