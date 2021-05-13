Everton’s hopes of qualifying for Europe suffered a blow as they were held to a dour 0-0 draw by Aston Villa on Thursday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had an outside chance of reaching next season’s Champions League if they won at Villa Park.

But Everton were unable to find a way past in-form Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez and could only climb to eighth in the Premier League as a result.

