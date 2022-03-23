Everton winger Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, the relegation-threatened Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was forced off in the early stages of Everton’s 4-0 FA Cup defeat at his former team Crystal Palace on Sunday.

A scan revealed former England international Townsend suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage, which will require surgery.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.