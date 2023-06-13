Treat Williams, who starred in TV series Everwood and Blue Bloods died Monday right, in the aftermath of a motorcycle accident in Vermont.

According to eyewitnesses, the actor was hit by a driver of a vehicle who was unaware of the motorcycle in the vicinity.

Richard Treat Williams was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, and pursued theatre studies in college. After his move to New York shortly after, he managed to get the understudy role to John Travolta in Grease.

His long career includes roles in Milos Forman’s 1979 screen adaptation of the musical Hair and a Sidney Lumet-directed crime drama Prince of the City.

After such a promising acting debut that would have made sure of achieving major stardom status, his career failed to achieve the heights one expected.

Various roles in TV productions however kept him busy. Among others, he starred as Dr Andrew Brown in the hit TV series Everwood for four seasons and starred also for a while in Chicago Fire.

He is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and their two children.