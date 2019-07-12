Christopher Colombus, the great sailor who crossed oceans to discover new lands used to be miserably seasick throughout all his voyages of discovery, but it never stopped him from exploring further. That’s a consolation for me, who turns green even on the Gozo ferry. No matter how much ginger I chew, with the slightest boat rock, my stomach shoots up somewhere between my ears.

However, even though I am not a good sailor, these days I much prefer travelling by boat than by plane. Maybe I’m getting old or maybe airports have just become way too much of an Odyssiac journey.

First you have to stuff things in a hand luggage meant to take only 10 kilos and you’re trying to ignore that awkward gawp in the suitcase zip. Then you have to sort out the liquid allowance business: pouring things in little containers, wondering if toothpaste and deodorant should go in the plastic bag, and forever counting how many bottles you’re allowed to have.

Then you have to turn up at the airport an hour before, queue up, and practically strip down to your underpants. My backpack is invariably always taken aside and prodded and every time I fret that I have the face of a suspicious drug mule.

Then there’s the wait at the gate – which more often these days comes with the announcement of a delay – followed by the interminable crowded bus ride to the plane. Finally, when you get inside, you have to jostle to find space for your hand luggage in the overhead compartment. And if like me you sit in an aisle seat, you’ll have people push their bum in your face while hassling to fit their own travel bags. You take a deep breath to calm down – but even that’s not very helpful.

Don’t you find that there’s all sorts of smells on the plane? It’s like a mix of stale air, airborne sweat, pre-packed food and something else I can never quite pin.

When we were little there used to be an abandoned airplane in Ħal Far (incidentally what was that random plane? How did it end up there? Where has it gone now?)

Whenever we’d go on picnics with the cousins, we’d climb inside and it had a very particular smell. I had never been on a real plane till then, but when I did years later, there was definitely a whiff of that wrecked plane – and I can still smell it today.

I digress – the point I’m trying to make is that it is amazing that planes are so low-cost these days and that we can all afford to go wherever Ryanair can take us. We don’t need to save up all year to be able to budget €600 flights once a year because we can get tickets for €6 several times a year. Also, the more we get out of this microscopic island and explore and discover the world around us, the more we are cured of our navel gazing.

I sometimes wonder if people would travel at all if there was no social media

However, there’s a downside to all this. Cheap flights means that everyone is flocking to the very same places and the same attractions.

Ten years ago in Barcelona, we simply turned up at the Sagrada Família basilica and queued for maybe half an hour to get in. When we tried to do the same thing, three years ago, we were given incredulous looks and told that “Obviamente!” tickets were sold out.

The queue to visit Antoni Gaudí’s cathedral looked precisely like the queue for the Big Thunder Mountain at Disneyland Paris. Who would have thought that cathedrals would be at par with theme park rides?

The same thing happened in Dubrovnik, a couple of years ago. I was still a bit in the moon about the Game of Thrones craze business, but the old city was a quick reality check. Walking through the historic Croatian old town felt exactly like a mass meeting cum mass photoshoot; everyone elbowing to take the ‘I woz in King’s Landing city’ picture.

Porto was the same this year. My sister had been some 12 years ago and she has always been raving about how pretty the fishing town is; how slow paced and rustic and peaceful. What high expectations I had when I got there! How rapidly they plummeted!

There are cranes, and more cranes; there are architectural gems hidden under scaffolding; there are high-rises popping from every corner; and there’s excruciating jammed traffic whichever route you try to take. I blinked and was sure that I was back in Malta.

A Tripeiro local (people from Porto are affectionately called ‘tripe eaters’ – although we only saw sardines) told us that in 12 years, oh, so much had happened, and that the city was now unrecognisable. Ryanair, Easyjet, then British Airways and KLM and all other airlines are what happened.

“Tourists descend in droves and contractors have gone crazy, building places for them so now we barely have space to breathe. Our Porto is gone.”

The nickname of the city, incidentally, is ‘Invicta’ – our Prime Minister’s favourite word – not because they won a couple of elections, but because during the 19th century Portuguese civil war, it withstood a siege of over a year. Sadly, it has lost to progress now. (PM please note).

Let’s stop for a minute and analyse what’s happening. Low-cost destinations are becoming ‘bucket list’ attractions. People hop on the plane, jump off, take a picture, post on Facebook, eat, take a picture of food, post on Instagram, sleep and then fly back. I sometimes wonder if people would travel at all if there were no social media.

We’ve all become Truman, creating our own mini-Truman shows where everything is perfect. Have you noticed how holiday snaps are no longer documenting the real vibe of the holiday? You could never tell, for example, that everyone was grumpy because it rained non-stop. Why? Because there are no pictures of rain. Everyone waits for that nano-second when the sun pops out, puts on shades, dashes to a bucket list spot, squeezes through the crowds and finds an angle which hides the rest of the people, strikes a pouting model pose, and voila – we’re telling the world that our life is nothing but a fairy tale.

Therefore, yes, we are travelling more but are we taking anything back with us? Are we appreciating the locals, the landscape and the geography? Or is everything seen through the camera lens?

I think the solution is to try to experiment more with boat and overland travelling. Bear with the seasickness. Ferries link us to a mainland, and from there, we can drive away from the maddening crowd away from the theme park cities that planes are taking us to.

