As the world celebrates women everywhere for International Women’s Day 2021 on March 8, GoTo acknowledges the extraordinary contribution of three of the women behind the mobility operator’s ongoing success in Malta.

GoTo revolutionised Malta’s transport network following its launch locally in 2018. Fast gaining popularity through its One-Way and Roundtrip services offered via its exclusive fleet of electric cars and scooters, GoTo is known for its convenient, affordable, sustainable travel alternatives, all accessible with one membership and user-friendly app.

According to GoTo’s fleet manager Tanya Agius, the secret to GoTo’s local success is simple. “It is down to the whole team. We are a family, and we work together as a team, communicating and listening to each other,” she explained.

“When I started with the company in 2018, I was the damages and reports manager. I thought – what have I got myself into! But from that day on I have never looked back. One of my favourite and most rewarding moments was when we launched back in October 2018 – we were only a team of six, excited and working together to make it all happen. Today I am fleet manager, making sure that we always have cars and electric scooters clean and ready for our customers.”

Moira Gatt Ghirxi, senior executive in human resources at GoTo, agrees that GoTo’s company culture has been the ideal antidote to counter the misconceptions of being a woman working in the transport industry.

“Historically, the transport sector has been very male dominated, however the culture of the organisation can make a huge difference. Here at GoTo, the focus is to hire the right person for the right job, no matter if you are a woman or a man. Enabling greater female participation is also about retention and perception, both on an organisational and social level,” she said.

“Plus, as a working mum, GoTo’s flexible working hours and remote-working options have been very important elements in helping to maintain a healthy work-life balance – and it even gives me a chance to work on my thesis to complete a master’s degree in Occupational Psychology! As Michelle Obama says, ‘there is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish,’ and with GoTo, that’s completely true.”

GoTo Assistant operations manager Roberta Cassar Bernard has had a similar experience as a woman working at the heart of the GoTo team.

“Even though the industry is male-dominated, we have many strong women in top positions within GoTo both locally and internationally, all the way from the CEO to car-wash personnel. I’m proud to work with all my peers and colleagues, women and men, who have become my extended family. As with any job in any industry, every individual would need to prove themselves to gain respect from their peers. Gender has nothing to do with it at GoTo: it is all about skills, character, loyalty and efficiency. So, to any woman considering joining the transport industry: don’t be scared! I never thought I’d be so happy in a job. It’s exciting, fun, ever-changing and super interesting, and it could change your life,” she concluded.

