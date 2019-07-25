The entire cast of dogs appearing in the live-action remake of Disney’s 1955 movie Lady and the Tramp was rescued from shelters and adopted by cast and crew upon completion of filming.

Star dog Monte, who has been cast as Tramp, was adopted from a shelter which seeks to save animals who may end up being put down.

The two-year-old terrier mix was part of a batch of 50 dogs sent to the shelter in April 2018, the Las Cruces Sun reported. He was in Phoenix, Arizona when animal trainers came looking for dogs with star quality for a top-secret project.



They liked what they saw in Monte and he was adopted by one of the film's animal trainers, according to People magazine.

Monte's adopters say he has been a very good boy and loving his life in California.

1955 Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp is a retelling of the classic 1955 animated story in which a classy sheltered cocker spaniel, named Lady, falls in love with a footloose street-wise mutt named Tramp.

Unlike Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, this movie will feature a predominantly four-legged, furry cast without CGI. The remake will really be live-action with the use of actual animal actors.

The upcoming film is being directed by Charlie Bean, produced by Bringham Taylor and was written by Andrew Bujalski.

Lady will be voiced by Tessa Thompson and Tramp by Justin Theroux. The cast also includes Janelle Monae as the voice of Peg, Kiersey Clemons as Darling, Thomas Mann as Jim Dear, Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah and Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty.

The remake will premiere November 12 on the small screen.