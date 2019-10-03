The Japanese art of bonsai has fascinated generations worldwide since it was invented circa 2,000 years ago in China. The cultivation of these miniature trees requires a good dose of patience and a lot of dedication but the result is not only rewarding but also very charming.

This art form piqued the interest of a couple of Maltese teachers about 30 years ago, who eventually established the Bonsai Culture Group in 1991. Since then, the voluntary organisation has striven to raise interest in bonsai and increase awareness of nature’s diverse beauty.

“Our aim is to promote the art of bonsai as a means of expanding knowledge of our environment and the biodiversity of nature,” Joe Vincenti, general secretary of the group, said.

He is happy to note that they have noticed an increase in interest in bonsai in recent years.

“People are becoming more environmentally aware, with several garden centres and some supermarkets now selling starter bonsai. We are also getting more enquiries from people on how to save trees they bought as they might not understand the care and maintenance instructions,” he said.

But what is so special about these small trees?

“Bonsai trees can be created from most normal trees that have certain growth pattern characteristics. It is the strict control of their micro-environment, pruning, branch design and many other factors which in time form beautiful bonsai,” Mr Vincenti pointed out.

People who have a rooftop, a small yard, or even a balcony can make a difference by starting their own little forest with bonsai trees

“They can be started from seed or cuttings, however, as it is a long-term process, the best method to achieve a mature tree is to start with old raw material. From a look at bonsai nursery sites on the web, bonsai can be bought from as little as €15 to several thousand each. Certain specimen bonsai from Japan have even been sold for millions of US dollars,” he added.

Bonsai trees require almost daily attention. Mr Vincenti says that one can easily learn the basic rules, however, to master the art of bonsai requires years of experience.

“Each tree has different requirements depending on several factors, that is, species, age, development in design, size, position, its micro-environment, etc. The more intensely one studies, the deeper the knowledge and complexity of bonsai is unfolded,” he said.

The group is very active with its 40 members attending weekly meetings at their clubhouse and garden at Notre Dame Street in Floriana. Experienced members give lectures on various topics on bonsai care and design and take part in workshops. Experts from various fields are also invited to give presentations.

“Several members have also had intensive training by foreign bonsai teachers who visited Malta.

“Members also visit exhibitions, workshops and conventions abroad to widen their vision,” Mr Vincenti noted. Members cover a wide cross-section of society, from professionals to students, with the oldest members in their 80s and the youngest in their late 20s.

Last weekend, the group held its 28th annual exhibition at their premises but, whoever missed it has a chance to visit a bonsai display outside the entrance of the Central Bank of Malta in Castille Square during Notte Bianca on Saturday between 6pm and 11pm.

In collaboration with the Floriana Local Council, the group will also exhibit their bonsai at their premises during the annual Ġenna ta’ Ġonna event on October 13.

“Everyone is welcome and not only to see the exhibitions. One may ask members for any information they need or bring along their own bonsai for advice or pruning,” Mr Vincenti said, adding that the group has recently upgraded its garden, making it accessible to the partially disabled and membere will have some trees and pre-bonsai material for sale.

Mr Vincenti is adamant that more widespread cultivation of these bonsai would help make Malta a greener country.

“Society is increasingly aware of the importance of trees and we have recently witnessed protests against the felling of trees for construction purposes. People who have a rooftop, a yard, or even a balcony can make a difference by starting their own little forest with bonsai trees. Every leaf counts,” he remarked.