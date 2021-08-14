The Malta National team has, since the opening of this year’s FIBA European Small Countries Games, defended its gold in style with two big wins over San Marino and Gibraltar. Coach Andrea Paccarie’s clan has been solid so far as they dominated both games, leading throughout.

Malta’s leading scorer and star performer of the tournament so far has been Aaron Falzon, with 32 points against San Marino on Tuesday and a further 38 points against Gibraltar the next day.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Falzon, who has just secured his second professional season as he joins Austrian side Arkadia Traiskirchen Lions, said that despite being forced to switch gameplans at the last minute, the team has gelled well together.

