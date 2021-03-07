Epic employs some spectacular working mothers who juggle family commitments and career, while contributing in tangible ways to make the company’s story a truly epic one. Here Sarah Muscat, Jennifer Pace and Alexia Said share their experiences and give some advice on International Women’s Day.

‘Don’t feel guilty for pursuing your dreams’ – Sarah Muscat

Senior manager and mother of two Sarah Muscat has been working at Epic for the past 13 years. Occupying the role of finance operations and treasury senior manager, she considers Epic as her second home. She is mother of two sons aged five and seven. Being a ray of positivity, Sarah manages to juggle work and family, even though she admits it is not always easy. She adores working with different people from different backgrounds, sharing and gaining knowledge from each other and taking on new challenges.

How do you balance being a mother and working?

I will not lie, balancing between motherhood and being employed is a struggle, however, it boils down to establishing a good routine for yourself and sticking to it. I tend to get a lot of things done when my kids are at school. When they come back from school, I make sure to give them my full attention and then proceed to work some more after that.

What is the best piece of career advice you have ever received?

The best piece of career advice I received was given to me very recently. I was under a lot of pressure and my manager told me to focus on one thing at a time. If I need to close off a task or a job, I focus on it until it is closed. Then I move on to the next part. Another piece of advice I hold dear is to never give up.

How does working within the Epic team feel? How is diversity celebrated?

Working with Epic is very fast-paced, we are always on the go and I guess that is what makes the job exciting. You never get bored. No day is like the next, no minute is like the next. It is truly exciting and, of course, challenging. Epic is open to all cultures, religions, races and genders. Coming into our headquarters and stores, you will see diverse people, working together seamlessly and embracing this diverse culture within the company with a passion.

You have been in the workforce for a long time, why is it important that more and more women join the workforce?

I strongly believe that women should be out there. We are living in a new era, where women are no longer being told that their place is at home. Work gives you a purpose and you get rewarded. Society needs to understand that life for women is not just raising kids and staying at home as the caretaker of the family. Women not only can be but should be financially independent. You never know what may happen. We need to also understand that women are as capable as men because we manage to juggle family and work. I strongly believe women should be out there working and chasing their dreams.

What piece of advice would you give to all women out there on Women’s Day?

I would tell all women to put themselves first and think about what they want. Women should never feel guilty of pursuing their dreams, even though sometimes we are wired to fall into the guilt trap. Our own happiness also means the happiness of our own families.

‘The support I found when my son was diagnosed with cancer helped me keep my career’ – Jennifer Pace

Jennifer Pace has been working with Epic since September 13, 1999. She always talks about how much she loves her job, and the passion she has for helping people and making a difference. She is mother to an 18-year-old son, whom she describes as her pride and joy. Life hasn’t always been easy for Jennifer, especially when her son was diagnosed with cancer at 15. Thankfully he is now in remission. She speaks highly of the support Epic has shown her throughout the difficult period.

Apart from an employee, you are a mum. How do you manage to balance being a mother and being employed?

My son is going to be 19 soon, so I am now through the part of when you are working and raising a child that is for the most part dependent on you. It is a hard job to juggle home and employment but it can be done. I have gotten used to it by now, so much so that I consider it a piece of cake. When my son was younger though, I faced different kinds of challenges than what one usually expects to face. My son was diagnosed with cancer at 15, but the support I have received from my employer was admirable. They helped me by ensuring I was granted time off when I needed to be with my son. We spent six months in hospital. Thankfully, today, my son is in remission.

Epic celebrates women coming from varied backgrounds and walks of life.

How have you been supported?

Since the very first day of the diagnosis, the management stepped in to support me. For example, when I needed a day off, even though we work in a truly busy setting. They also allowed me to work flexible hours because back then I realised just how much I needed to work to keep me sane and get my mind off things, even if just for a couple of hours. I am not the kind of person that says “why me?”, I tend to say “why not me?”.

I consider myself lucky to be here today, able to be sharing my story in this way. I am lucky that my son was cured. He has been in remission for the past three years, other parents I met were not that lucky.

Why is it important that more and more women join the workforce?

It is very important because what a man can do, a woman can do as well. I am all for womens’ rights as I know full well that we are capable. We are now more aware that the phrase “a woman’s place is at home” is untrue. Working on your career is challenging, as you meet different people with different opinions.

However, working is good, it is healthy for the mind and for yourself. I believe women are more than capable to reach their goals. I’ve always worked hard to become the person I am today and I thank all those who mentored me along the way, many of whom were women.

How do you expect the workplace to change over the next five years to encourage more women into work?

One of the main things that would encourage more and more women to start their career would be ensuring higher wages. Many nowadays tend to struggle to keep up with their expenses if there’s only one wage within the family. Higher wages might make it easier for work-life balance to exist.

‘Flexibility at the workplace makes it easier for women to join the workforce’ – Alexia Said

Alexia Said has been part of the Epic fami­ly for almost nine years. Working as a product marketing manager, Alexia became a mother for the first time a year-and-a-half ago. She loves to travel and explains how hard this year has been due to not being able to go on one of her travelling ventures. Professionally, she considers herself as quite organised and in love with taking on new challenges.

How would you describe yourself while at work?

At work I am constantly running around to make sure that everything is progressing the way it should. I consider myself to be very disciplined. I tend to have high expectations both from myself and my team, both in terms of quality of work and reaching deadlines.

How do you balance work and life?

As much as possible, I try to dedicate time to my family when I’m at home. I try to give my one-and-a-half-year-old daughter as much attention as possible. At that age, she is very dependent on me. I try not to impact her time, but that means I must work when she is asleep. When everyone is asleep, I try to make up for time. The fortunate thing is that at Epic we are quite flexible – so that is a strong point of the company.

The fact that I am a mother does not cease to exist when I am at work, as it is for most parents. As soon as I came back from the maternity leave period, we went into lockdown. I had to work and take care of a six-month-old at the time. I was changing nappies during meetings or having a toddler pressing keys and grabbing at my headphones.

It is tough, but with some planning and determination, one can still do it. My advice to all mothers who work or want to work would be to not be scared to return to work; it is tiring but it is also fulfilling.

How do you expect the workplace to change over the next five years to encourage more women into work?

COVID-19 has made several companies learn about the advantages of working remotely and being flexible. The pandemic, therefore, served as a testing time frame for this way of working, which for many has worked for the better. Companies are seeing that when they offer flexibility, productivity increases. It is a positive thing to offer flexibility. With flexibility comes the encouragement for women to join the workforce, giving them the power to manage the household and progress within their professional career.

What would you recommend to a young person entering your field?

I would advise them to keep aspiring for more, be open to learn, never say no to a new challenge because that is what makes them grow in life and professionally. It’s important to keep the feeling of wanting to change the world for the better that many young people seem to possess. However, it is even more important to come into the workforce open to learning from those around them and enrich their knowledge.

Epic celebrates women coming from varied backgrounds and walks of life. It is also proud to employ and support women who are also studying while working, just starting out with their careers and more.

“Diversity within our team is our ethos and we value different people coming from different backgrounds. We do not look at gender, race, religion and age. We look at the person and how they can fulfil the role.

“At the end of the day, companies that respect diversity attract the best kind of people towards them, and in order to achieve greatness, you need to team up with great individuals. Happy Women’s Day to all women out there,” Pearl Raffa, chief people’s officer at Epic, concluded.