While caring for an elderly family member is an incredibly rewarding experience, it’s also a demanding responsibility to carry on your shoulders, day in, day out. Working as a caregiver for too long without a break can lead to burnout, putting you at risk for physical and mental health issues.

That’s why, every now and then, it’s essential to take some time for yourself to look after your own well-being and recharge. And with Christmas just around the corner, there’s no better time to set aside a few days to do just this.

Naturally, before you can even begin to make any plans, you’ll want to know that your loved one will be well taken care of while you’re away. And that’s where Simblija Care Home comes in.

The respite care service at Simblija Care Home is there to cover you in this time of need, offering total peace of mind so you’re free to enjoy the holidays just as you wish, knowing your loved one is in an excellent pair of hands.

Simblija Care Home’s short-term respite care packages offer plenty of flexibility and are designed to welcome elderly guests into our community, providing them with a comfortable environment that e¬¬nables them to stick to their usual care routine. The team is composed of highly qualified care professionals who are experienced in dealing with a vast range of care needs, including chronic illnesses and dementia. The team will see that all your loved one’s medication and treatment needs are a top priority throughout their stay at Simblija Care Home.

Over and above the quality care on offer, Simblija Care Home provides a truly welcoming community atmosphere at Simblija, one that enables new guests to feel immediately at home. What’s more, during the holiday season Simblija Care Home is also organising a Christmas Extravaganza in the Village. All residents can look forward to a fun-filled events programme jam-packed with entertainment and activities that will light up the entire home. It’s set to be a magical experience, with something for everyone that will delight all residents throughout the holidays.

Simblija Care Home also recognises that the spiritual element plays an especially important role around Christmas for many residents and guests. That’s why Simblija Care Home’s chaplain Fr Julian Cassar will be celebrating a series of special animated masses over the holidays, including a Christmas Day mass, at the Water Chapel. It’s a truly beautiful setting for members of the community to gather to celebrate the holiness of the festive season.

All in all, your loved ones can look forward to an unforgettable stay at Simblija Care Home filled with friendship, warmth, quality care, great food, and good cheer. The team at Simblija Care Home is there to put your mind at ease so that you too can get some well-earned rest.

To enquire about respite packages for this Christmas season contact Simblija Care Home at 2235 1000 or via e-mail at info@simblijacarehome.com.