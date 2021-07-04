Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday said the government's post-COVID strategy, unveiled on Wednesday, will change people's lives for the better as it aims to improve quality of life and wellbeing while also supporting businesses in their recovery.

"It is important that a strategy is not just something written on paper but also implemented. And this is where we excel. Everyone knows we are honest with the people and this is because we deliver on our promises," Abela said.

He was speaking in a short telephone interview on Labour's ONE Radio.

According to the strategy, the government plans to use the experiences of the pandemic in order to improve people's lives by not only helping with recovery but also planning for any future disasters through a special fund.

Abela said the government will not be stubborn when dealing with pandemic recovery especially since it was handling "the wellbeing of the people of Malta and Gozo".

On recent statistics published by Eurostat on the labour force, Abela said this confirmed Malta was on track in its efforts to ensure economic recovery.

"The statistics give you an indication of the situation and it's good to analyse it. But what is important for me is that behind the statistics there are people and businesses that were able to keep moving forward," Abela said.

Outlining some figures from the statistics, Abela said there were 2,500 people who were unemployed and have successfully found a job in recent month. This meant there were 2,500 individuals who could now better provide for their families, who can aspire for their future and take the next step in their life.

The Prime Minister also referred to the announcement that all IVF medicine will be covered by the State as of next year.

"This is an other area where, as a government, we are credible because it was a Labour government that started offering this service. This is what we will continue to focus on...improving the lives of the Maltese and Gozitans while not forgetting anyone," Abela said.