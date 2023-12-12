Enzo Potenza has made it clear that everyone at Valletta FC should take full responsibility for the team’s travails in this season’s BOV Premier League and has urged his players to focus all their energies on trying to turn the club’s fortunes as quickly as possible.

Last weekend, Valletta conceded a goal in each half to succumb to a 2-0 defeat to Hibernians that left the team in the mire of relegation. In fact, the capital club are currently fourth from bottom on ten points, level with Mosta.

However, of most concern to Valletta is the fact that the team have picked up just two points from their last four matches, with their last win dating back to October 22 when they managed to overcome Marsaxlokk 1-0.

“It’s clear that the team is in a bit of a hole,” Potenza told the Times of Malta.

