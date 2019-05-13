I first got involved in transport advocacy around 10 years ago, over a lack of wayfaring signage at the slip road just before the Santa Venera tunnels. Transport Malta’s forbidding signage for no cycling in the tunnels, simply failed to explain to anyone, local or tourist alike, how to avoid that.

A simple enough thing. A little thing. But it taught me right from the get-go that it was the little things that helped define good-quality, safe infrastructure. Malta’s new six-lane bridge, a useful connection for drivers, bizarrely lacks a little thing like a cycle lane.

This would avoid Msida, next on the list for flyovers, that will make cycling, not to mention walking or bus connections, a miserable affair, ease connectivity to Ħamrun, junior college and university, and above all foster sustainable attention to detail. Little things like the unfinished underpass at Kappara or the unconnected cycle lane, the Mrieħel lifts you can’t actually get a bike in without standing it on its tail, the fact that at Taċ-Ċawsli you have to turn into the paved area to reach the beg-button for the crossing.

Then there are the lack of trixi mirrors, tiger and toucan crossings, replacing the ‘no cycling signs’ on Tal-Qroqq’s tunnels. Little things that make quality infrastructure work. We currently seem stuck on ‘groundhog day island’. After all, the wider bridge, once new in 1970, is, well just a wider 1970s bridge. Importantly one that will soon be overrun by 2020 traffic!

So here’s an idea, just tossing this one out there. How about a cycling bridge from university heights to Ħamrun? It’s smaller, but potentially carries the same number of commuters as all six car lanes on the bridge below it – based on London’s cycling superhighway capacity – and should take no longer than Msida’s flyovers to plan and build.

It would also offer huge connectivity for people on bicycles, with the added bonus of getting them out of the way of drivers. The EU funds used could disperse back into the wider economy as contractors’ budgets and workers’ wages. Everybody wins.